Wichita Home Works: Small Custom Home Builds

We love finding the new projects that our friends at Wichita Home Works are doing. We found a small, custom-home that they are working on in the Goddard area. It is a two-bed, two-bath house that also features a two car garage. It comes with a built-in home shelter that also is a closet, so everyone is safe during a storm. They do small houses all the way up to major projects and remodeling so they are your one-stop shop for everything with homes in the Wichita and surrounding communities.
