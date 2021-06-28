Wichita Home Works: Small Custom Home Builds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The first chimpanzee to call the Sedgwick County Zoo home has passed away.

The zoo announced that Audra arrived on July 28, 1972, when she was two years old. She gave birth to Mwana, the first ape to be born at SCZ, in 1984. The zoo said she would give birth six more times which contributed to the growth of the chimpanzee population.