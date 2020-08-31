We were very excited to welcome a new partner to the show, Wichita Home Works! I had the chance to meet Nathan Svoboda, the President of Wichita Home Works, at one of their ongoing projects. In the segment, Nick explained how the company focuses on construction remodeling and exteriors contractor and that they do everything ranging from commercial to residential properties. One thing that sets Wichita Home Works apart is that they are both locally and family owned with roots stretching throughout Wichita. That really gives them the ability to connect with their clients on a special level. The length of each project depends on what the client wants, but the house in the segment is about a month long project. Nathan shared in the segment that they want to get involved with the clients as early as possible in the process and that they have an in-house designer that can help draw up a variety of plans. Lastly, we are really excited to announce that we will be doing big giveaways with Wichita Home Works once a month so make sure you stay locked to Good Day Kansas for that! In the meantime, if you want to find out any more information about anything that Wichita Home Works has to offer, you can visit their website at: https://wichitahomeworks.com/
