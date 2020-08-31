Wichita Home Works

This was such a fun and special segment for me! I had the chance to make pom-poms for the first time in my life and I had the best instructor, Andrea Springer, the co-owner of the Wool Market & DIY School in Hutchinson, Kansas! The Wool Market & DIY School has everything that you might need for your home projects and sells a ton of DIY related products. Before Covid, they also had a variety of DIY classes, but since March they have had to pivot and they are now offering one-on-one lessons! In this segment, Andrea taught me step by step how to easily make pom-poms and although mine weren't nearly as good as hers, I was surprised at how easy it was. Thankfully, we had a little device that made it so much easier to do. After we picked our color of yarn, we put our yarn through the pom-pom makers and wrapped them under the wings. After just a few simple steps later and the pom-pom maker doing all the work, we were ready to show off our final product! The last step of our DIY project was to put it on the top of a hat to make it extra cute! I had the best time with Andrea and she is an unbelievably patient instructor. You can visit them in Hutchinson or find out more information on their Facebook page, where you can also tune in to their Facebook live shows on Friday nights: https://www.facebook.com/thewoolmarketanddiyschool/