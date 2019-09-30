Wichita State Open House 2019

We took a trip to the beautiful Wichita State campus and I had the pleasure of speaking with Kevin Harrison, the Community Engagement Coordinator at Wichita State. We previewed the school’s open house which will take place this upcoming weekend! On Friday evening, around 6:00, the school will be re-naming a building the John Bardo center. In addition to all of that, there will be food trucks and games that aren’t just for students but for the entire family! Saturday will be the annual Black and Yellow scrimmage with the men’s and women’s basketball teams. This entire event will take place over the weekend and you can find out more information here: https://www.wichita.edu/about/discover_wsu/open_house.php

