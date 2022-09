The Wichita Walk to Defeat ALS put on by the ALS Association Mid America-Chapter will take place on Saturday at The Waterfront.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. while the walk starts at 10 with people of all ages and abilities welcome to particpate.

The funds will help those living with the disease and the some 5,000 new patients in the United State every year that is diagnosed with it.

If you’d like to sign up or donate to the cause, check out this website for more info!