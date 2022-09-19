For the second year in a row and for the second year of the organization’s stint in Wichita, the Wind Surge will be hosting a playoff game at Riverfront stadium!

Tomorrow, Tuesday September 20th the Tulsa Drillers will take the field against the hometown team and try their best to defeat the Surge. Coming off a successful week on the road, the Wichita Wind Surge has momentum as the three-game playoff series begins at home. Come out and pack the stadium to cheer your Wind Surge to victory!

Grab your very own Texas League Playoffs shirt at the team store located inside Riverfront Stadium. Tickets are available now, at windsurge.com.