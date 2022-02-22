The Wichita Wind Surge 2022 baseball season is on the horizon and the team is looking for additional team members! A job fair to recruit seasonal food and beverage personnel will be held on Saturday, February 26 from 10 am – 3 pm at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge are seeking candidates for a variety of positions.

A full list of the available positions including a job description can be found at www.windsurge.com.

Anyone wishing to interview for the above positions should bring a completed application along with a resume to the job fair. Parking for the event will be in Lot B on the west side of Sycamore Street across the street from the Delano Entrance to the Stadium.

The Wind Surge kick off the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m.against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Group, season and mini-plan tickets are available now at windsurge.com, with single game tickets going on sale in early March.