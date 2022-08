It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you.

It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.

There will be two, two-hour tours where you can learn some of the scariest history of Wichita and some places you know where to stay away from after dark!

