Opening day is around the corner so we wanted to stop out to Riverfront Stadium to learn some of the new exciting features fans can enjoy this baseball season.

Voice of The Wind Surge, Tim Grubbs joined us to share some insight on the team as he just returned from Spring Training where he got to catch the team in action. Fans should feel confident knowing Ramon Borrego, Manager of the Wind Surge is returning for year number two with the club.

If great play on the field doesn’t get you excited to come out to the ballpark additions to the concession food and beverage menus will! New Wind Surge Director of Food & Beverage, Jason Wilson joined to share some delicious and fun new offerings this year.

Tickets for opening weekend are available as well as season tickets, single games and group tickets as well. For more information or to get your tickets, visit windsurge.com, looking forward to seeing you at the ballpark!