If you can believe it, it’s time for Opening Weekend at Riverfront Stadium! It will be a full weekend for the Wichita Wind Surge with games Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon. Each one with a different theme and fun activities for the fans.

Friday Night there will be post-game fireworks as an encore to the first game of the season. Saturday night there will be a poster giveaway! Big Brothers and Big Sisters have teamed up with KSN to give away team posters for the fans to hang proudly in their homes or offices. If you can arrive early Sunday you will be able to play catch on the field prior to the game. And also don’t forget about the Kids Fun Run around the bases post-game.

Tickets are still available for Opening Weekend as well as all-season, visit www.windsurge.com for more info!