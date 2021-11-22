Winfield Isle of Lights

The Winfield Isle of Lights just opened for the 2021 holiday season. The free drive-thru light display goes through Island Park and has hundreds of displays for families to enjoy without even getting our of the car. They have their staples that go up every year, but also have many new displays to enjoy as well. The lights are open from 6-10 p.m. every night until December 30. They also have t-shirts available for purchase that honor first responders.

If you’d like more information about the Winfield Isle Lights, check out their website!

