Winfield’s Walunt Valley Festival

We traveled to Winfield to hear about one of the biggest events across the state the Walnut Valley Festival! The Walnut Valley association was formed in 1972 with the priority being to produce the Walnut Valley National Guitar Flat Picking Championships Festival. That has now been renamed to the Walnut Valley Festival, or sometimes even referred to Winfield Festival to long time attendees. This unique festival is always the third weekend in September in Winfield, Kansas and brings together people from across the country. The festival always takes place at the Winfield Fairground and the Walnut Valley Festival has a tradition and prideful history of bringing an enjoyable educational experience but most of all the festival is a true homecoming. The music and comradery are a unique blend of a variety of cultures but the one thing they all have in common is they enjoy spending time with each other. This is truly a cultural experience that celebrates music and showcases Kansans’ hospitality. Tickets are still available! For tickets visit: https://www.wvfest.com/