This weekend is the Women Empowered Market! Come one come all to celebrate and support local women-owned businesses by attending and showing up for them and their mission.

This is the spring installment of the popular event highlighting fair trade businesses and some unique handmade items. Friday, March 25th from 5 pm – 8 pm and Saturday, March 26th from 10 am – 2 pm over 20 vendors will be set up at the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County in efforts to shine a light on the important work that CASA does. There is no cost to enter however donations are recommended.

For more information on the Spring Edition of the Women Empowered Makart please visit their Facebook Page. For more information on CASA please visit their website: cacsckansas.org