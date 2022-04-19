The premiere women’s event of the seaosn is happenign this weeken at Century II. Yep, that’s right it’s time for the Spring 2022 Women’s Fair. Friday, Saturday and Sunday stop by to check out some of the favorites of years past and some new additions like the DIY make and take activity provided by Heather from GROW.

This weekend is the ultimate Girls Day Out FUN! Enjoy Wichita’s biggest shopping event with over 385 exhibits including stage presentations, cooking shows, wine tastings, fashion shows, and entertainment where you can shop and explore fashion, décor, and MORE.

Tickets are available the day of or in advance and more information can be found at womensfair.com or the Women’s Fair Facebook Page.