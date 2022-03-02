March is Women’s Month and we are celebrating Kansas women who do the extraordinary! We are looking for your suggestions of women in your community who are deserving a spotlight and serve as positive role models for others. Please send any recommendations to Jillian.Carroll@ksn.com

Wichita Family Crisis Center is a nonprofit primarily operated by local women who are supporting local families in crisis. The Wichita Family Crisis Center is hosting their annual fundraiser this weekend. The Hope Gala 2022 is happening this weekend and tickets are still available. If you are unable to make it this weekend there are other ways to help support the Wichita Family Crisis Center. Please visit Wichita Family Crisis Center on Facebook for more information.