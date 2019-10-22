WSU Media Day

Josh and I checked into Media Day at WSU and had ourselves a ball! We were able to play in the media game and meet the women’s team and Had Coach Keitha Adams. We had the chance to hear her thoughts on the upcoming season. Josh had the chance to chat with Freshman Tyson Etienne who is anxious to get the season kicked off and start making a name for himself in the black and gold. I spoke with Junior Center Asbjorn Midtgaard and heard how prepared he is to guide this team in the right direction this year. As one of the veterans on the team he is looking forward to getting back on the hardwood with the guys. Head Coach Gregg Marshall also shared his thoughts on the teams potential and is confident the Shockers will be an entertaining team this season. Be sure to follow along with both the women’s and men’s team this season and don’t forget to sport your black and yellow at Koch arena. Follow the women’s team @GoShockersWBB and the men’s team @GoShockersMBB on Twitter and Instagram and visit https://goshockers.com/index.aspx for each team’s full schedules.
