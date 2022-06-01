We love our partnership with Sleep Shoppe and every season enjoys visiting with Kevin and the team to learn about their new inventory and current trends. Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery has a large inventory of home decor, mattresses, furniture, tables, and more.

Kevin helps us select great furniture and accessories for our set based on the season and current trends. He is so wonderful to work with and very knowledgeable about the pieces of furniture instore and the best ways to use our space on our Good Day Kansas set.

Swing by and see him for any of your home furniture needs!