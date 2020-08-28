Back-to-school vaccination clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will begin hosting Back-to-School Vaccination Mobile Clinics next week.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, immunizations are by appointment only. Masks are required in all County buildings.
To schedule a time for one of the following mobile clinics, please call (316) 660-7333:
- Clifton WIC Office, 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita, KS 67218, every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Main WIC Office, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Back-to-school vaccination appointments can also be scheduled at the SCHD Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central, Wichita, KS, 67203, by calling (316) 660-7300. Days and times available are:
- Monday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 4p.m.
What should I bring to the appointment?
- Vaccination records
- (Please email your vaccination record to medrecordsrequest@sedgwick.gov or fax it to (316) 660-4916 at least 24 hours in advance).
- Health insurance card
- Parent/guardian ID
- Proof of income, if no health insurance
- A written letter of consent with parent ID, if a parent is not going to bring a child
- Court approved the paperwork for child if applicable
For more information about vaccinations, please contact your primary care physician or the SCHD.
