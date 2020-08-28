Back-to-school vaccination clinics

Health

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Sedgwick County Health Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will begin hosting Back-to-School Vaccination Mobile Clinics next week. 

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, immunizations are by appointment only. Masks are required in all County buildings.

To schedule a time for one of the following mobile clinics, please call (316) 660-7333:

  • Clifton WIC Office, 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita, KS 67218, every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Main WIC Office, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back-to-school vaccination appointments can also be scheduled at the SCHD Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central, Wichita, KS, 67203, by calling (316) 660-7300. Days and times available are:

  • Monday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 8 a.m. to 4p.m.

What should I bring to the appointment?

  • Vaccination records
  • Health insurance card
  • Parent/guardian ID
  • Proof of income, if no health insurance
  • A written letter of consent with parent ID, if a parent is not going to bring a child
  • Court approved the paperwork for child if applicable

For more information about vaccinations, please contact your primary care physician or the SCHD.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories