Back-to-school vaccination clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will begin hosting Back-to-School Vaccination Mobile Clinics next week.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, immunizations are by appointment only. Masks are required in all County buildings.

To schedule a time for one of the following mobile clinics, please call (316) 660-7333:

Clifton WIC Office, 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita, KS 67218, every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main WIC Office, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back-to-school vaccination appointments can also be scheduled at the SCHD Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central, Wichita, KS, 67203, by calling (316) 660-7300. Days and times available are:

Monday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 4p.m.

What should I bring to the appointment?

Vaccination records (Please email your vaccination record to medrecordsrequest@sedgwick.gov or fax it to (316) 660-4916 at least 24 hours in advance).

Health insurance card

Parent/guardian ID

Proof of income, if no health insurance

A written letter of consent with parent ID, if a parent is not going to bring a child

Court approved the paperwork for child if applicable

For more information about vaccinations, please contact your primary care physician or the SCHD.

