Coronavirus declared global health emergency by World Health Organization

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – The World Health Organization has declared the deadly coronavirus epidemic a global public health emergency.
The announcement came hours after the first human-to-human transmission of the disease inside the United States was confirmed Thursday.
The husband of a suburban Chicago woman already battling the virus has also come down with the illness. Both are now isolated in a hospital.
“Public health officials are investigating locations where this second patient has visited in last two weeks and any contacts who were possibly exposed,” said Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Six cases have now been confirmed in the United States. In China, where the outbreak originated, nearly 8,000 cases have been confirmed, and cases have been found in 18 other countries.
