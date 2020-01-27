Breaking News
Burned vehicle under investigation near Harry and Oliver, one dead
More Coronavirus cases confirmed in the U.S.

Coronavirus in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Five total cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed in the United States, but health officials maintain the risk to Americans is “low.” 

Three additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United States over the weekend, bringing the national total to five.

So far more than 100 samples from 26 states have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing, and health officials expect that number to rise as well.  

As of Monday, 32 have come back negative and five positive.

All of those infected in the U.S. had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated and at least 80 people have died.

That city is now quarantined, on lockdown with some Americans unable to leave.

Symptoms for the coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, similar to those for the flu.

Doctors warn that flu season poses a bigger threat to Americans right now.

