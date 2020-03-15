Newman Regional Health increases visitation restriction

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Monday, March 16, Newman Regional Health will expand its visitor restrictions as a preventative measure for COVID-19.

Officials for Newman Regional Health said the hospital will be screening patients and visitors when entering the facility. Nurses and staff will be asking people the following questions:

1. Are you experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

2. Have you traveled outside the state of Kansas within the last 2 weeks?

3. Have you traveled to any of the following countries: China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan, Europe?

4. Have you been notified that you were in close contact with a person who tested positive or is currently being evaluated for COVID-19?

Starting March 16, visitation restrictions will be set in place to better protect the staff, patients, visitors, physicians, and colleagues. Officials are advising people to call before visiting the hospital in order to successfully implement the screening process.

Visitation hours are 10:00am to 6:00pm.

Visitation is limited to one (1) visitor at a time for 30 minutes or less.

Visitors will be screened for symptoms and travel history.

There will be no visitors in Same-Day Surgery, Operating Room, and Cath Lab recovery areas.

Visitors in the Emergency Room and Express Care will be allowed only under special circumstances (e.g., parents of children, patients being transferred or admitted).

The billing office will be closed to the public. It is recommended for patients to pay their bill online at www.newmanrh.org/billpay, mail-in payment, or call (620) 343-6800 and ask to speak with a representative in billing.

Snack Bar and Gift Shoppe will be closed until further notice.

If you or someone you know has questions related to COVID-19 symptoms or would like more information on preventive measures, please call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) hotline at 1-866-534-3463. Local residents can also call Flint Hills Community Health Center DBA Lyon County Health Department at (620) 208-3741.

