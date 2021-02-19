Art That Touches Your Heart celebrates Black history

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As we continue to honor Black history this month, Wichita State University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion is doing its part.

The 10th annual Art That Touches Your Heart exhibit celebrates Black art while informing and educating the attendees on the history and traditions of art and culture. The exhibit features local and global artists from Kansas City, Dallas, San Francisco, and New York during the open exhibition at the Wilson K. Cadman Art Gallery in the Rhatigan Student Center. The event at Cadman runs until today. The event is free and open to the public.

“It’s essentially a way to showcase Black artists during Black History Month and allow students to see some of the amazing art that has been created by black artists,” said Anthony Joiner, Art That Touches Your Heart partner.

Joiner adds that February is not just a month to celebrate Black history but to recognize the significance specific events have had on American history.

“Historically, they’ve not been written into the books, or when they are written into the books, they’re not written into the books properly.”

Joiner said the last year has led to hard times for our country. From COVID-19 to the Black Lives Matter Movement, the space allows artists to give their perspective on those historic moments and today.

“A lot of these artists were alive during the Civil Rights Movement, so they’re able to tell us through their art, different stories, and different things that took place during that time that you may not read in the history book.”

The Cadman gallery is only one of the many places you can check out Black art throughout the month.

Wilson K. Cadman Art Gallery Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The exhibitions will be available at various locations, such as Mark Arts and CityArts. In addition, the Mulberry Art Gallery will host the Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself: An Introduction to Wichita Artists exhibition on First Friday, which takes place on Friday, February 5 at The Lux, located at 120 E. 1st St. N. Wichita, KS 67202.

Check out the other Art That Touches Your Heart exhibitions at the following locations: