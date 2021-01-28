Honoring Black History: Ron Allen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Ron Allen is the former Wichita East boys basketball coach. “The objective was to win the championship and nothing less” Allen explained. He would go on to win over 300 games within the 20 years as a coach. “I’ve always had confidence in myself and I believed that I could make a difference somehow but the key word was for me is opportunity.” Allen said with a smile on his face.

Allen was the first black player on the Southeast High school boys basketball team and also played college basketball at University of Arizona under the first black coach in a major league program. As a man with different experiences from the game that he loved, he was inspired to pass on his wisdom to the next generation. “The biggest knocked, that I have heard is that I kept. the kids that the other coaches did not. It was my challenge to make the better.”

Allen became head coach at East the same year Korleone Young joined the Blue Aces. Apart of a sell out team and known for their talent, East went on to win back to back City League titles in the 90’s.

Ron Allen retired in 2012 and was inducted into the Wichita East, Southeast High, and Biddy Hall of fame.