WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prisca Barnes, a Wichita woman, author, and advocate for reading, has made it her personal mission to ensure kids have the basic fundamentals to accomplish all their goals in life.

Barnes is teaching history and making it at the same time.

“I founded Story Time Village back in 2009, and our mission is to inspire a lifelong level of reading for underserved Kansas children from birth to age eight,” said Barnes.

She says after writing her first book, she saw an enormous need.

“I learned about the disparities in children, and once I learned, I wanted to know more and ultimately in learning more founded Story Time Village to be part of the solution,” said Barnes.

The solution she found was reading. She needed kids to understand that it’s not something they need to search for. The access is endless.

“It’s a right and something everyone should have because it is so critical to success in school and in life,” said Barnes.

She knew she needed a story to grasp kids’ attention, and she chose one from hometown history books.

“People Pride and Promise the story of the Dockum Sit-In its Americas first student-led lunch counter sit-in that took place right here in Wichita,” said Barnes.

Like many businesses of this time, the Dockum Drug Store refused service to Black people. Then, in July of 1958, a group of Wichita students entered the store every day, filling the stools at the counter in an effort to end segregation.

Dockum sit-in of 1958.

“Because of the one image, this book allows us to bring new life to the story by creating imagery that really tells the story, and it’s a black and white image, so we bring in color,” Barnes said.

“People, Pride, and Promise – The Story of the Dockum Sit-In,” Written by Prisca Bares and Illustrated by Priscella Brown. Courtesy: KSN.

She contacted a local black illustrator for the task.

“Our artist Pricilla Brown went from the more realistic photo to an illustration that speaks to her type of art,” said Barnes.

Captivating young minds with a kaleidoscope of colors and allowing history to present a lesson that carries into their future.

“These young people that conducted the sit-in were high school and college students. But knowing at a young age what a difference you can make in your community … you don’t have to wait until your older or an adult. You can make transformational things happen. Even at a young age,” said Brown.

Representation is key, and Brown says, “We like to help children see themselves in this story.”

She wants the kids to know they can be the change.

“We did a book distribution and on the cover is Mr. Ron Walters, who was the leader of the sit-in and this image, when we handed the book to one of the students, he looks at the book and said, ‘this looks like me.'”

The excitement in the kids is what inspires Barnes to teach kids that our history, although strenuous, is filled with strength.

“This book shares that hope, faith, struggle because there is going to be some struggle but on the other side is a triumph,” said Barnes.

Prisca says they don’t want the story to end here in Kansas. They want the nation and even the world to know the story.

They are taking this story on a book tour nationwide to put that dream to educate beyond Kansas.

The book tour begins in March, and KSN News 3 will follow the journey.