WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita teenager holds several titles, including cheerleader, junior politician, and social media influencer. While most know her from viral TikTok videos, that’s only a piece of her story.

Joyce Davis holds all ingredients for her success. Her nickname is the Magician in the Kitchen because it’s there she creates magic, like her signature soul food cupcake.

“It’s a mixture of cornbread and cupcake,” said Joyce.

Her story is filled with history.

“Since I came from a line of cooks and since it was generational, it was almost like I was born into it, and I would help my mom in the kitchen, and she would cook away for the holidays, and you know she would cook for us all the time,” said Joyce.

Krystal Davis is her mother and has been by her daughter’s side every step of the way. Their time in the kitchen dates back generations.

“My dad was a pastor, and my mom was first lady and basically on her heels always in the church kitchen, as well as at home um cooking and learning her recipes and wanting to learn everything she knew,” said Krystal.

She’s taught Joyce, and now, Joyce is teaching the world.

“I just fell in love with watching cooking videos,” said Joyce.

That love prompted her to start an account on TikTok.

“I posted my first video, and it just went viral, and from then, it’s just been crazy, life-changing,” said Joyce.

More videos and 100,000-plus followers later, Joyce is making a name for herself. Her work is not only measured by what she does in the kitchen, cooking in multiple areas.

“Mayor’s Youth Council, cheerleading, Thespian Troupe, 4.0 student, and also writes for TeenView Magazine,” said Krystal.

Many ask where she finds the time.

“You’d be surprised at how many people ask me that,” said Joyce. “You can’t really stop yourself from not grabbing those opportunities because you’ll regret it later.”

She acknowledges her roots.

“I love being Black,” said Joyce.

Knowing what’s been cultivated by generations is presenting her with these opportunities.

“I really think family is very important, and like I said before, it’s very important to know where you come from, and I’m just grateful I was born into a family like this. One that is innovative and creative and actually had some sort of background for me to feed off of,” said Joyce.

It’s lots of love, a pinch of passion, and a heap of history to bring each creation together.

Joyce’s accolades keep increasing. S he just landed an internship at the Wichita Beacon.



