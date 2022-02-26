WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many people know that Kansas has a rich history, but not many people know how involved African Americans were in creating that history.

Community Outreach Director at The Kansas African American Museum, Lona L Reeves with a Ph.D. in Africology Education

“People don’t always realize it, but yes, African Americans were here, in Wichita even, in the earliest days and were a part of its history from its very beginning … not just Native Americans and white settlers,” said the Community Outreach Director at The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM), Lona L Reeves with a Ph.D. in Africology Education.

Reeves explains that the TKAAM is one of the locations on The Kansas African American History Trail where you can go to find out more about the “Kansas African American experience.”

“[In] Wichita, when you come to the TKAAM, the first thing you’ll see is this is the place where it all starts,” said Reeves. “There are seven other locations across the state where you can learn different aspects of the African American experience or about some particular people or group that had prominence in history.”

The Kansas African American History Trail tells the story of the African American contributions to Kansas at eight different locations throughout the state. Each historical site chronicles the people, places, and events that created the rich history of all Kansans.

The Kansas African American Museum

“Some people don’t realize that Kansas was considered the ‘Promised Land’ after Reconstruction, and it was a place where African Americans came to by the thousands because they were trying to escape oppression after Reconstruction to the point that, even though slavery had ended as a practice in this country, there were people who were still trying to keep African Americans in an enslaved state in the south, and they were coming here to be able to write their own stories. Be in control of their own destiny,” said Reeves.

The Kansas African American History Trail locations:

Wichita — TKAAM Learn about the First National Black History Society of Wichita founded in 1974; Hattie McDaniel, the first African American woman to win an Academy Award and sing on the radio in the United States, who was raised in Wichita; Solomon Butler; the Exodusters; the African American cowboy; African American soldiers; African American farmers; and more. Nicodemus — Nicodemus National Historic Site Learn about Nicodemus, an icon of the Black West Experience and a testimonial to the achievements of African Americans after Emancipation. Topeka — Brown v. Board of Education Learn about the Brown v. Board of Education case at one of the only parks dedicated to a U.S. Supreme Court Decision that ended legal segregation in public schools. Topeka — Historic Ritchie House Learn about John and Mary Ritchie, two advocates for freedom that moved to Topeka in 1855 and helped shape the development of the city and the country. Lawrence — Freedom’s Frontier National Historic Area Learn about the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritgae Area, a nonprofit organization that highlights historic sites that tell the story of the settlement of the frontier, and the struggle for freedom for early pioneers and settlers, including African Americans. Leavenworth — The Richard Allen Cultural Center and Museum Learn about the African American history in Leavenworth that was opened in the former home of U.S. Army Captain, William Bly, a Buffalo Soldier during World War I. The museum was named after Richard Allen, who founded the first African Methodist Episcopal Church in the United States. Osawatomie — John Brown Museum State Historic Site Learn about Reverend Samuel Adair and his wife Florella who settled in an abolitionist community that was the center of conflict during “Bleeding Kansas” inside their former cabin, which was a station for the Underground Railroad. Fort Scott — Gordon Parks Museum Learn about Gordon Parks, the first African American photographer for LIFE magazine and the first African American filmmaker to direct a movie, “The Learning Tree,” for a major Hollywood Studio.

As a collectible memento, travelers who journey along The Kansas African American History Trail will receive a “passport” that can be filled with stamps from all eight sites along with an informative card.

Art displayed in The Kansas African American Museum

“When you know better, you do better. Our main exhibit here [TKAAM], portrait of a man, tries to show that African American men are not people you have to be either awe-struck by or afraid of, that you can greet them and know them just like anybody else you might meet in the world,” said Reeves. “Know that they’re right here in Kansas, coming from Kansas, came to Kansas, all of that. It’s all part of the big story.”