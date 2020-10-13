‘Baile Folklorico’: 11 year old brings Hispanic culture through dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ayelén Domínguez has been practicing Baile Folklorico since she was 6 years old. Her mom said she knew Ayelén liked to dance, but she never thought it would become such a big part of her life. It’s a traditional Mexican dance that represents the rich cultures and traditions of her heritage. In Spanish, Baile is pronounced BY-leh.

“I just like how the rhythm is and how to dance it. It just gives me a vibe that I like,” said Ayelén Domínguez.

She first found her love and passion for Baile Folklorico at a dance performance when she was only 6. After that, her passion just kept growing.

“It was like my dream to teach little kids or people how to dance,” Domínguez said.

Now she is 11 years old and teaches a group of girls Baile Folklorico once a week.

“It makes me feel good because I like to teach kids and I just love it,” she said.

During the dance lessons, the girls dance to the rhythms of Jalisco and Monterrey. Domínguez said her dream is to one day be able to teach in a professional Baile Folklorico team, but for now, she is happy she can spread a little positivity and culture within her community.

“There are still people showing their race and just because there is bad stuff happening in the world people don’t stop showing their race,” she said.

Domínguez is a 6th grade student and attends Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet here in Wichita.

LATEST STORIES: