‘Be proud of who you are’: Latino woman becomes a leading voice in her community

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal has one of the highest Hispanic demographics in the state at 61.5% of the population according to census estimates. Seward county, the county Liberal resides in, has a Hispanic population of 63.1%.

The area has become a melting pot, attracting Hispanic immigrants from near and wide. Many flocking for job opportunities.

Karem Gallo and her family immigrated to the area when she was a young girl, searching for a better life.

Growing up she always dreamed of being a leader.

“Be the woman you needed when you were a little girl,” said Liberal Hispanic Community Leader, Gallo.

Throughout the years, Gallo has become an advocate for the community.

“You can make the world better one day at a time, but it starts with you,” said Gallo.

She was recently appointed by Governor Kelly as a commissioner for the Kansas Creative Arts Industry and accepted into the National Association of Realtors Leadership Academy.

But one of her most notable accomplishments has been her role as president of the Liberal chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens also known as LULAC.

LULAC is a nationwide organization that advocates for Hispanic communities. It has become a way for many people to come together, celebrate their heritage, and find needed resources.

The Liberal chapter #11081, provides resources for citizenship, registering to vote, and filling out the census.

The chapter also aids in interpretation, gives money to those needing to help with bills, and provides contacts for immigration lawyers.

Gallo says she wants to be a voice for those too afraid to speak up and be present in her community.

“We’re coming out and speaking for them. That’s what’s important here,” said Gallo.

She also wants to show them how to be proud of where they came from and always remember to celebrate their heritage.

“Be proud of who you are, and look out for one another,” she said.

