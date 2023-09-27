WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bringing South America to Kansas, Minerva Rojas, owner of Cata Las Delicias, came to Wichita from Venezuela in September 2016 in search of a better life.

“We left our country due to the situation’s in. We had to simply close [our restaurant] and leave,” said Rojas.

She ran an Iranian restaurant in Venezuela, taking that knowledge to craft her business here.

Now, it’s become a family affair.

Gabriel González-Rojas, son of Minerva, explains her mother taught them the value of working hard.

“Back then, in my hometown with the restaurant, she taught us that, and here, we’re helping her with her dream because this is her dream,” Gabriel González-Rojas emphasized.

Minerva’s family says it’s both a privilege to serve their mother and keep home close to their heart.

“Since there are no Venezuelan restaurants nearby in Wichita, we always wanted to satisfy our cravings, but now since we are starting this, it’s like finally,” Michelle González-Rojas, Minerva’s daughter, explained.

They make traditional Venezuelan desserts, like dulce de leche, pineapple, and tres leches cakes. As for drinks, they offer tizana, which is a watermelon beverage. But their main dish is called la Parilla.

Michelle describes it as “a Venezuelan style barbecue, and it is a steak, yuca, chicken, pork, and it has all the toppings on top.”

An essential food in any Venezuelan household is the arepa and is quickly becoming a favorite here.

“We have my aunt making the arepas, and the American people are passing by saying, ‘oh, what is that?” They don’t know what they are asking or getting into, but they want two,” Gabriel shared.

Multiple stuffings to choose from to satisfy every taste bud.

“The most popular one is the reina pepiada, which is chicken and avocado, and domino, which is black beans and cheese,” explains Michelle.

The family is excited to continue to grow together and showcase their country.

“I’m so thankful as a Venezuelan woman to see how we can bring our beauty to this country,” Michelle said.

Although the family did not spill how they make their recipes, they did say you can find them at festivals.

Their next goal is to open a brick-and-mortar location to serve even more customers.

To find out where they’ll be next, you can check out their Instagram or Facebook page.