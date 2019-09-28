Downtown festival radiates with energy from Hispanic Heritage Festival

Hispanic Heritage Month

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Wichitans are celebrating Hispanic Heritage in downtown Wichita.

Dozens of people participated in the Hispanic Heritage Festival. The event allowed people to see performances by a Wichita war dancer, heard from state leaders, and watched a fashion show.

There was authentic Hispanic and Latin food music, art and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

If you would like to stop by the event goes until 10 p.m.in old town plaza.

