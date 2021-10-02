Hispanic Heritage: Juárez Bakery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we are highlighting the people and businesses that have influenced the Wichita community.

The idea of Juárez Bakery started back in 1995. However, it was not until 2001 Wichitans got their first taste inside.

“They began working at their house on weekends,” said Jaime Luna, employee and baker at Juárez Bakery.



Originating from Juárez, México the Fernández family moved to the United States with the hope of creating a better future.



“They brought their tradition of making bread,” Luna said. “People would come to their house and knock on the door back in the days. Even the owners were knocking on doors offering their bread.”



Every day after work the family would bake Mexican pastries in their home to later sell around their neighborhood. As the years went by, the word of the Fernández’s bread spread across Wichita.

“We have new customers every day. We have clients that have grown up with us since they were babies, and now, we still have new people every day,” she said.



Juárez Bakery has two locations in Wichita. It also ships its traditional bread-like conchas, puerquitos, and churros to cities like New York and Hawaii.



“For me being Hispanic and working at this bakery makes me proud to know that people are actually able to come and taste what Mexican bread tastes like,” Luna said.



In the future, both owners hope to not only expand their locations in Kansas but across the United States.

For more information about Juárez Bakery, you can contact their two store locations.

Juárez Bakery– 1068 N Waco Ave, Wichita, KS 67203

(316) 269-9410

7:00 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Juárez Bakery– 2209 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67213

(316) 927-3911

7:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.