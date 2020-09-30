Hispanic Heritage: Latina police officer shares why she joined WPD

Wichita Kan. (KSNW) – Vanessa Campos,24, is a new officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Campos is currently in field training, which means she needs a supervising officer to oversee what she does whenever she’s patrolling her community.

“They just ride with me,” said Vanessa Campos, WPD.

But in a few short weeks, Campos will be graduating from her field training and be allowed to patrol her community all by her self.

” Just got a little bit more time,” said Campos.

Campos was born in Los Angeles, California, but has been living in Wichita since the age of nine. She is now 24 years old. She says after she graduated from high school, she attended Wichita State University.

“Went to Wichita State and then finished my bachelor’s and masters in sports management,” said Campos.

She says six months after starting her new job at Wichita Sports Forum, she felt a fire burning inside of her that only her community could contain.

” I felt like I could do more, give more to the community and then I just applied,” said Campos.

She applied to become a part of the Wichita Police Department. She says growing up she rarely saw officers that looked like her.

“I didn’t see a lot of females out there a lot of Hispanics,” added Campos. “But I want other children to see that, you know, that other Hispanics can be in police uniform, females as well.”

She says she wants to create a bond between the community she is patrolling and the WPD.

“If the community sees more of themselves in us police officers that are helping them, then I feel like they feel more comfortable.”

She says she feels satisfaction knowing she can be a translator to any Spanish-speaking individual in Wichita.

“I felt really good about myself because I showed up to the call and I had to interview people and I had to translate it to my fellow police officers,” said Campos.

