WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, we are introducing you to a family who, after years of hard work, has made their American dream come true.

KSN’s Andrea Herrera talked with the co-owner of Las Delicias ICT and has her story.

It all started as a side hustle for Santiago Castillo and his family. Preparing fresh fruit and selling delicious Aguas Frescas was second nature for them. But what they got in return from the small business is so much more.

“It’s kind of surreal. I still remember my mom having her fruit cart. I remember helping her,” said co-owner of Las Delicias ICT, Santiago Castillo.

It was back in 2014. Castillo would wake up early, get ready and head to work with his mom.

“She had a little fruit cart on the weekends that she would go out to sell,” Castillo said.

Selling outside of shopping centers every weekend to make some extra cash.

“And it just slowly started growing,” added Castillo.

In 2020 the small street vendor business turned into a trailer and eventually, in 2021, into a brick-and-mortar store.

The family purchased their first shop on W 21st St.

“We outgrew it pretty quickly. We had a really good response from the community,” said Castillo.

By March 2022, the family decided to take a leap of faith and move to their second and current location on N Waco Avenue.

“We are starting to see the fruits of our labor, and yeah, it’s been satisfying,” said Castillo.

Making their dream a reality. The family’s next goal is to sell full meals like tacos, tortas and typical Mexican dishes. They also hope to expand to other parts of Wichita in the near future.