WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hispanic Heritage Month started Friday, and Wichita has already had at least two big celebrations.

Latinfest-ICT

On Saturday, people enjoyed Latinfest-ICT at Old Town Square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It was a chance to celebrate the traditions and heritage of Latin America through music, dancing and food.

“It’s an honor to actually be here for Hispanic Heritage Month,” Eve Tobar, a small business owner from Overland Park, said. “And it’s a good turnout. It actually took me going through rain just to get down here yesterday, so definitely worth it.”

Latinfest-ICT was free and open to everyone. The event also included a parade and a lowrider car show.

Raza Fest

Another party was held at the Coleman Factor Outlet parking lot. Raza Fest celebrates Mexico’s 213th anniversary of independence from Spain.

The party was free and also included music and food. Area businesses came together to help connect the Hispanic community.

“I love it. Especially because I’m Hispanic, I love being out here doing events with our community, supporting as much as I can and getting to know the people from Wichita,” Silvia Jimenez, Sierra Pacific, said.

