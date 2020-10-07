‘It’s been nothing but a blessing’: Friends University program allows students to grow as leaders and strengthen Hispanic heritage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in 2015 as a high school senior, Juan Neri-Leon, can remember visiting the campus of Friends University and deciding that is where he wanted to continue his education.

“It’s a responsibility that we take on as a first-generation,” he said.

Now Neri-Leon is a junior at Friends University pursuing a bachelor’s degree, he’s the first in his family to do so.

“Our parents risked a lot for one to have us here in the United States. It’s a responsibility for us to be able to make them proud and make sure that the sacrifices they took wasn’t just for granted,” Neri-Leon said.

He found his place on campus on the football field and has been active with the Hispanic-American Leaders Organization, commonly known as HALO.

“HALO is all about teaching them who they can be, leaders. How they can have a voice, how they can be involved in their communities, how they can help their communities,” Teresa Molina, Friends University Spanish Professor and HALO sponsor, said.

The group was created back in 2017. HALO uses their weekly meetings to plan community events and seek out opportunities for leadership training. Before the pandemic, some members were invited to the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute in Chicago.

Neri-Leon says it was an experience he will never forget, “Going to this conference and seeing so many Hispanics, that are really just like me, who are pursuing a career and trying to be successful for the first-generation. Some of them were born in Mexico, like myself. It was just eye-opening.”

The HALO program is designed to not only provide leadership opportunities but also allow members to become more in touch with the Hispanic culture.

“When I got there, it was like a whole new page for me. I just started being more in tune with my heritage. I started learning a little bit more, I even started taking classes about where I was actually born,” Neri-Leon said.

Members even take time to visit high schools to encourage other Hispanic students to aspire to seek higher education, “Those abilities and those wonderful students with their capacities. We can’t afford to throw those things away. We can’t afford to let those students be underrepresented,” Molina said.

While HALO is created for Hispanic students, people from all backgrounds are welcome in the group.

