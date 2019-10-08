Latina Outreach and Leadership group bridges the gap between health and language barriers

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Bridging the gap between health and language barriers, that’s what the Latina Outreach and Leadership group is doing for the women of southwest Kansas.

Over 300 women from all parts of southwest Kansas came here to talk about their health and doing it in a way that unmasks their fears.

“Vamos a desenmascarar nuestros miedos,” said a speaker. “We are going to unmask our fears.”

Día De La Mujer Hispana, also known as women’s day out, gives Hispanic women the chance to talk about all things health.

“In our community, sometimes there’s a break in communication in language because of the language barriers, so we thought this would be a great way to get information out to our community, out to those people who really need that,” said Latina Outreach and Leadership Secretary Joanne Ramos.

Topics like cancer, diabetes, abuse and several others are brought up and the Latina Outreach and Leadership group’s goal is to make it a comfortable environment for people to ask questions.

“Sometimes we’re scared to talk about these topics because you’re gonna go somewhere where you don’t know the language and so you’re not going to get anything out of it, so I think that it’s really special that they do it in all Spanish,” said El Día De La Mujer Hispana Attendee Jackie Solis.

Ramos said a lot of times health can be hard to translate and hopes that this event can help Latina women understand the different resources in the community.

“If one person leaves here today knowing a little bit more, then we reached our goal,” said Ramos.

This 14th annual event has become larger each year and they said they expect it to keep growing.

