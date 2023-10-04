WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Melany Imbrechts experienced the lows and highs of what the pageant world brings, all during one run to become the next Miss U.S. Latina.

Imbrechts is a young migrant who’s worked hard to become the woman she is today. She’s proof life is full of surprises.

Imbrechts was crowned the new Miss U.S. Latina on Sept. 15. It was a moment she never imagined. In August, Imbrechts didn’t win the title and got second, but the pageant winner resigned.

“God’s plan, they are never what we think they are going to be like. I didn’t receive the title at that moment, but now, I’m the Miss USA Latina. I’m so happy and that it’s his plan,” Imbrechts reflected.

She isn’t new to the world of pageants. She was crowned as Miss Wichita Latina in May 2021 and Miss Kansas Latina in September 2021.

“I’m the first Colombian girl who has this title of Miss USA Latina.”

No matter what, she always holds on to her roots.

“I’m Colombian, but I also represent Mexicans, Venezuela, Salvadorians, everyone, all the Latinos here in America.”

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, she came to Wichita at 18 years old and dedicates this latest win to the Latino community.

“I also came with a dream to be a better person to graduate, fight for my dreams, so I’m here, and that crown represents all the effort that not only me but all the Latino community come here to the United States.”

She’s helping pave the way for the next generation.

“Help other girls represent their country, their culture [where] they can feel more comfortable to be on a stage and also show where they are from and what is their culture.”

Imbrechts is heading to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, to compete for the title of Miss Latin America of the World.