Tune into KSN News at 5 for this week's Hispanic Heritage Month story!

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton is home to the longest-running Mexican-American fastpitch tournament in the country. In July, it celebrated 75 years.

“Just the lure of the fourth of July, Newton,” said Paul Vega, a former player who has been to every single tournament.

A field of dreams for Mexican-American boys growing up.

“I was out here chasing foul balls for this tournament. I mean, they gave me a big reward of a nickel to chase foul balls,” said Manuel Jaso, Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club, hall of fame director.

“I got a piece of bubblegum,” Vega added in.

The fantasy of putting on the jersey and playing in the game became a reality for them.

“For me, it was just like, kind of a rite of passage. My family has been involved since day one,” Jaso said.

Newton’s Mexican-American Fastpitch Tournament started back in 1946.

“World War II came along. Everybody left, none of the old players were around until after the war, and these guys loved baseball so much that the first year after the war was over, they’re back home, and they’re saying we gotta have a tournament,” explained Raymond Olais, NMAAC’s historian.

“At that time, we only had four teams,” Jaso said.

It began as an escape from segregation.

“My parents couldn’t go as a team,” Vega said. “We don’t want the whole team, but we’ll take the pitcher, we’ll take the good hitter.”

It turned to tradition.

“When I grew up, I couldn’t eat in the restaurant, I couldn’t get a haircut, you know, things like that,” Vega recalled. “But when you came here, I mean, you know, it was just you were in your own environment. You know, everything was accepted.”

The tournament brings in teams from across Kansas and other states.

Click to enlarge: Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club “Hall of Fame” banner (KSN Photo)

“Newton’s story is really every story along the railroad line that had a Mexican community,” Olais said. “You go to Emporia, you go to Hutchinson, Topeka, they all had that history of the families of that Mexican descent trying to carry on their traditions that they left long ago.”

Competitors on the field and a community off it.

“I came from the barrios where, you know, if you were from another town, you were almost like run out of town. Here, they developed the reverse,” Olais said.

The game stretches generations.

“Our dad’s passed it down to us. We’re trying to pass it on to our sons,” Vega said.