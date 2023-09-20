WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Somos First-Gen was created with the goal of supporting Hispanic students who are the first in their families to go to college.

According to Forbes Advisor, Kansas ranks 38 in the country for the most first-generation college students, or 35.99% of students are the first in their family to go to college.

Emily Cruz, founder of the group, has been working on this project since 2021. The idea was sparked by a personal experience.

“When I was a junior, senior in high school, I realized that there were a lot of steps that I really didn’t know how to go through in order to actually go to college,” said Cruz.

She found others with similar stories.

“There were times where I would just cry a lot because I didn’t know what to do, and my parents did not know how a college application or FAFSA application works. They would see their frustration on me, and I would see their frustration and disappointment that they can’t help me,” said Ruth Raymundo, Somos First-Gen organizer.

A local nonprofit, The Neighboring Movement, guided her to help bring her idea to life.

“We host a couple of workshops throughout the year that are intended for both parents and students, so the information is given in both Spanish and English,” explained Cruz.

The group also hosts events at high schools. That’s where a Northwest High School senior says she found the tools she needed to succeed.

Jannett Lerma-Reyes, a Northwest high senior who also works with Somos First-Gen, emphasized the significance of this group in her life.

“How do I apply for scholarships, and how do I fill out the FAFSA? These aren’t questions I can just go and ask my parents. With an organization like Somos First-Gen, I know I have that sort of mentor that I can go to,” said Lerma-Reyes.

Lerma-Reyes is also part of a Hispanic organization on campus called Halo. They presented the group with a $1,000 check in April to continue to support their mission.

“It’s very rewarding to see students being able to talk to an organization that directly targeted them, and that could help them,” said Lerma-Reyes.

Cruz hopes the organization can continue to grow and become a hub for the first-generation community with a simple message.

“Have that confidence to let other people help you as well, and it doesn’t matter the age you are. You can get a degree,” emphasized Raymundo.

Their podcast, Charlas and Cafe is expected to launch sometime in October. They’ll chat about various topics, such as college applications and the process of filling them out. Some of the episodes will be in English, and others will be in Spanish.

For more information, you can visit their website or Facebook page.