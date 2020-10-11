‘This is home and this is family’: Garden City woman leads nearly a century-long Hispanic celebration

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hispanic heritage is deeply rooted in western Kansas. Communities in the Kansas triangle, Garden City, Dodge City, and Liberal, make up the densest Hispanic populations in the state according to the U.S. Census.

“Garden City is a melting pot,” said Angelica Castillo Chappel, Garden City Hispanic Community Leader.

The Mexican Fiesta, or La Fiesta, began in 1926.

People from all across the western half of Kansas and into Colorado, poured into the streets of Garden City, to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain.

“It is important to leave a legacy, it is important to celebrate who you are, where you come from, and to remember,” said Castillo Chappel.

Today, the fiesta continues and has evolved into more than just a parade celebrating Hispanic culture.

The annual fiesta has developed into an official non-profit organization. It incorporates a downtown festival, numerous activities, and a scholarship pageant offering financial assistance to students pursuing a better future.

Something near and dear to Castillo Chappel’s heart.

Castillo Chappel first came to America at the age of 13, leaving behind her life in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Throughout the years, she learned English, earned numerous degrees and honors, and became a U.S. citizen.

“It’s the toughest moments I think of my life,” said Castillo Chappel.

Castillo Chappel has taken adversity head-on. She has been deemed as one of the ‘50 Kansans You Should Know: The Class of 2020.’

She served four years for Garden City’s Area Chamber of Commerce as vice president for membership services and promotion, was named Minority Business Advocate for the state of Kansas in 2005, and has served on the Kansas Leadership Program and in 2019 welcomed the class to her beloved city as co-chair.

She also partakes in volunteer work at the local YMCA and continues to give back to her community through serving on numerous other community boards and councils.

One of her greatest honors, however, was representing her community through a documentary highlighting the multi-cultural aspects of her Garden City community as one of the leading ‘Melting Pot Cities in America’ in New York City at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

She is also featured in the award-winning, People’s Choice Garden City documentary “Strangers in Town.”

She is going on her 18th year as president of the Mexican Fiesta and strives to be a role model for her community.

“It kinda turned into a passion to help others that need help,” said Castillo Chappel.

She says the fiesta has become a way to remember the past and look forward to the future.

“This is home and this is family. But you’re never gonna leave behind you know what your real home was,” said Castillo Chappel.

As well as appreciate the life that once was.

“We’re here to show our children that this is where you come from,’ said Castillo Chappel. “It’s important to remember that at one point in time, we were over there, on the other side.”

LATEST STORIES: