WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, but people are celebrating early.

Exploration Place hosted a Fiesta Hispana with different events and activities over the weekend. There were vendors and food trucks, as well as different ways to learn about Hispanic heritage.

Local businesses say they are proud to serve the Hispanic community in Wichita.

“It’s nice because you know we present every service for the community of Wichita, and we are so happy for that,” said Carlos Obergon with the Southeast Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Check out other events honoring Hispanic Heritage Month at visitwichita.com.