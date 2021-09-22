Wichita elementary school custodian surprised with gift to help make dream come true

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Teachers and staff at Chisholm Trail Elementary School are helping grant one man’s wish to become a United States citizen.

Jose Hernandez is a custodian at the school. After mentioning that he was saving to pay for citizenship, coworkers secretly raised $1,000 to help out. The cost to apply for citizenship is $725, and there are additional costs after that.

“I just thought, you know, what can we do as a school to support him, because I’ve never seen someone who has the most positive attitude about having a job and being grateful to be an American or to be in the presence of America,” said Tiffany Nickel, special education teacher at Chisholm Trail Elementary.

Hernandez was given his check during an assembly for Hispanic Heritage Month. He was grateful for the support.

“Muchas gracias a todos (Thank you all very much),” he said.