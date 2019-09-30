Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helps businesses thrive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Building bridges between communities, that’s the mission of the Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce formed back in 2002 and was the city’s first minority chamber.

Gisela Pena opened the doors to Azteka’s Boutique almost two years ago.

“Before the Hispanic chamber, I didn’t even know how this works,” said Pena.

That’s why the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair Javier Villegas says the organization comes in.

“If you just started a new business and you don’t know where to go or what to do, so we have contacts with people who can help you with the business plan,” said Villegas.

He said once an owner is open for business, they continue to help them thrive through educational sessions and special events.

Villegas said the organization is there for businesses for whatever they may need along the way.

“It can be different for a dealership, it can be different for an attorney and it can be different for like a restaurant,” Villegas said.

He said the key is connecting business owners like Pena with others.

“You have really good networking, that’s the best part of that,” Pena said.

That network has quite the reach, when you consider this boutique is one of 100 businesses that are already chamber members.

“Here is not only my own community, it is many other communities that come through the store,” Pena said.

Pena also said as customers continue coming through her door, it’s a true sign the chamber’s work is paying off.

Villegas said since the chamber formed, they’ve also helped many businesses looking for employees within the Hispanic community to make those connections and get people jobs.

