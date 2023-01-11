As House Republicans are set to consider a number of bills that would limit abortion access, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) says her party is “tone-deaf” on the issue, blasting their approach.

“We have been tone-deaf on this issue since the time that Roe was overturned,” Mace told reporters Tuesday, according to NBC. “We buried our heads in the sand … We didn’t have any policy alternatives.”

In their new majority, Republicans have agreed to give quick consideration to two bills that would place restrictions on abortion — one that would codify the Hyde Amendment banning the use of federal funding for the procedure and another that aims to regulate how health care providers handle infants born alive after an abortion attempt.

While Republicans have made abortion restrictions a high priority both before and after the end of Roe v. Wade, Mace criticized her party for “paying lip service to the pro-life movement.”

“It’s never going to pass the Senate. It’s never going to get to the president’s desk to be signed into law,” she said. “If you want to make a difference and reduce the number of abortions with a Democrat-controlled Senate, the No. 1 issue we should be working on is access to birth control.”

In the aftermath of what was widely seen as a disappointing outcome for the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections, many pointed a finger at the party’s tone on abortion. According to exit polling, abortion was the second most important issue to voters in the midterms, finishing just behind inflation.