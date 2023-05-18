Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced plans to file articles of impeachment against President Biden on Thursday, alleging he has violated his oath of office in not securing the country’s borders and protecting national security.

Greene said at a press conference this will be the “first set” of articles she introduces against Biden, whom she said has purposefully failed to fulfill his responsibilities of the presidency.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said.

Greene made a similar announcement two days ago regarding plans to introduce articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Greene said she has also introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Georgia Republican and ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Biden has refused to enforced immigration laws and secure the border, “deliberately” compromising U.S. national security. She said he has allowed migrants to “invade” the country while depriving border control agents of the resources and policies they need to perform their duties.

Greene said Biden has also allowed fentanyl to “flood” into the country and kill Americans every day.

She also slammed the administration over its plan to direct Customs and Border Protection to release migrants into the U.S. without a set court date or way to track them. Under the plan, migrants need to check in with an app until they are given a court date to appear.

Greene said the policy amounts to “catch-and-release,” allowing the migrants to be released instead of being held in custody until their court date.

“His policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country,” she said. “Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty, and he is a direct threat to our national security.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Updated at 10:05 a.m.