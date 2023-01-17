More than 150 GOP donors are backing Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel for another term ahead of the party’s winter meetings later this month, where she is facing competition for the job.

In a letter obtained by The Hill, the donors praised McDaniel’s fundraising track record, as well as the party’s voter registration and voter turnout efforts under her leadership. The donors also cited McDaniel cutting ties with the Commission on Presidential Debates, as well as the party’s election integrity program, an initiative launched after the 2020 election, which former President Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence was stolen and rigged against him.

“Ronna is a tireless fundraiser and a trustworthy steward of donor resources,” they wrote in a letter to RNC members. “We are confident her continued leadership will put us in the best position to conduct a smooth and victorious 2024 Presidential election.

“As investors in the Party and successful leaders in our businesses and communities, we believe Ronna should be elected to another term to continue this important work, which she will do with skill and determination,” the donors added.

They also praised McDaniel’s formation of an advisory committee to chart a path forward after the party’s underwhelming performance in last year’s midterms. The committee includes new Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) and new Rep. John James (R-Mich.).

Donors who signed onto the letter included casino mogul Steve Wynn, GOP mega-donor Liz Uihlein, former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken and her husband, Tim, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, former Trump administration Ambassador Linda Blanchard and her husband John, and Haim Chera, the son of real estate mogul Stanley Chera, who was a personal friend of Trump’s.

The letter is the latest show of support from GOP donors for McDaniel’s reelection. Four former RNC finance chairs last month wrote to the 168 RNC members urging them to back her for another term.

McDaniel is seeking a fourth term atop the national party apparatus, but she is facing challenges from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney who has worked with Trump on election cases.

A handful of state party’s and some high profile conservatives are calling for McDaniel’s ouster. Her critics have noted the GOP lost the House in 2018, lost the White House and Senate in 2020, and underperformed against expectations in 2022, all cycles during which McDaniel led the RNC. They have also pointed to high travel costs to question McDaniel’s spending priorities as chairwoman.

McDaniel supporters note she has raised $1.5 million during her tenure as chairwoman and held more than 300 donor events to maintain relationships with those giving to the party.

The RNC winter meetings will be held Jan. 25-27, with the chair election taking place on the final day.

McDaniel needs to win the support of only a majority of the RNC’s 168 members to secure another term, while Dhillon or Lindell will need the support of at least two RNC members in three different states or territories to even get on the ballot. Each state and territory has three RNC members.

Updated at 7:44 a.m.