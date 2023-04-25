One of the largest labor unions in New Hampshire announce Tuesday that it will not be endorsing President Biden in his reelection bid for the White House.

The New Hampshire State Employees’ Association/SEIU Local 1984 released a statement Tuesday calling for a “competitive” Democratic 2024 primary. The union said in contrast to their Service Employees International Union, they will decline to endorse Biden for now.

“After careful consideration and in stark contrast to the State Employees’ Association affiliate, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), we want to make it clear that we are not endorsing Joe Biden for re-election in the upcoming presidential race at this time,” the union said in a statement Tuesday.

The union wrote in a statement that Biden’s “record and actions” during his first two years of office do “not merit an automatic re-endorsement.” The union also encouraged Biden to visit New Hampshire to continue a conversation about labor polices.

“We wholeheartedly believe that it is important for our country to have a leader who is fully committed to labor. We need a President who will champion a significantly higher minimum wage, the PRO Act, Railroad workers’ right to strike, Starbucks workers’ right to organize and truly all working people’s rights to a living wage,” the statement reads.

“As an organization committed to the voters in the state of New Hampshire, we believe that we have a responsibility to stand up for what we believe in, especially when it comes to our endorsement,” the union wrote.

Biden announced his official bid for reelection in an early morning video posted to social media platforms on Tuesday. He later spoke to a group of union workers on Tuesday in his first speech since the announcement, saying that he is the “most pro-union” president.

“I make no apologies for being the most pro-union President. And I’m proud of it,” Biden said on Tuesday. “We—you and I together—we’re turning things around and we’re doing it in a big way.”