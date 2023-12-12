(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump unveiled new digital trading cards Tuesday, calling them the “MugShot Edition.”

“Due to the great Excitement and Success of my previous TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we’re doing it again – The MugShot Edition, available RIGHT NOW,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday.

“Plus, buy 47 cards and get a piece of the suit I wore for the ‘Mugshot Photo,’ and also get an invite to a Gala Dinner with me at Mar-a-Lago! Don’t wait, they’ll go FAST (I believe!). I’m happy if you’re happy. Have fun. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

Trump had a mug shot photo taken of him after surrendering at the Fulton County, Georgia, jail in August. It was taken as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills’ case against him relating to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president began selling the trading cards back in December of last year. The cards, which are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), sold out in less than 24 hours.

Trump had teased the initial card release, saying a “major announcement” was on the way. The announcement of the cards drew ire and mockery from both sides of the aisle.

“Trump’s major announcement is childish. Actual adults will see this as bizarre & troubling. A FPOTUS cranking this crap out? I can only imagine that our enemies are excited about Trump possibly being back in office,” former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) posted on X.

Trump’s most likely rival in the 2024 general election, President Joe Biden, also took a jab at the former president at the time.

“I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…” Biden posted on X, going on to highlight some of his policy wins and achievements.