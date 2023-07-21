Former President Donald Trump’s rivals are upping the pressure on him to take part in next month’s GOP primary debate, seeking to draw the front-runner onto a crowded stage as they look to put a dent in his polling lead.

Trump has repeatedly signaled he is leaning against attending the first debate, scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, arguing there’s no reason for him to stand on stage and absorb attacks given his comfortable lead in national polls.

But several other candidates, some of them in need of a signature moment or a way to contrast themselves directly with Trump, have publicly chided the former president for suggesting he may duck the debate.

Their arguments have included accusing Trump of cowardice if he does not show up, contending the former president has to earn the nomination in part through the debates, and, in the case of the Republican National Committee (RNC), maintaining that voters deserve to hear from all candidates at party-sponsored events.

“The other candidates want him to be there because, for one thing, it juices interest and ratings in the debate itself if Trump is participating, and they are hoping to attract some attention to themselves, and they won’t be able to attract as much if fewer people are watching,” said David Hopkins, an associate professor of political science at Boston College.

“Without Trump on the stage then it underscores the extent to which the rest of the candidates are in some sense in competition with each other to become the main alternative to Trump,” Hopkins added.

While Republicans running against Trump have at times been reluctant to criticize the former president, fearful of upsetting his loyal base of supporters, they have shown no such qualms about swiping at Trump for his threat to duck the event.

“Nobody’s entitled to be nominated. You gotta earn it. And I think he should show up and make his case and answer questions like the rest of us,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has typically polled in second behind Trump, said in a Wednesday night interview with Newsmax.

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who has gained momentum in recent polling, has embraced Trump at nearly every turn of the campaign. But when asked in recent weeks about the potential for Trump to sit out the debate, Ramaswamy told NBC News, “I’m not going to let him get away with that.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who has positioned himself as Trump’s chief antagonist, has repeatedly gone after the former president for the suggestion that he may sit out the first debate.

Christie has asked if Trump is a “coward” in response to his suggestion that he will skip the debate, while at other times suggesting Trump’s own ego will not allow the former president to miss the chance to be at the center of attention.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he would “relish” the opportunity to debate Trump, while Nikki Haley, who previously served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, said this week that Trump owes it to voters to get on stage and address his mounting legal problems.

“In every campaign ever, the trailing candidates want to debate the front-runner,” said Alex Conant, who worked on Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 2016 presidential bid. “The status quo is not great for any candidate not named Trump. Their hope is he shows up at the debate, does poorly and creates an opening for his challengers.”

Trump has for months threatened to skip at least the first two GOP debates. As recently as last weekend, he indicated he was still inclined not to attend.

“When you have a big lead, you don’t do it,” Trump told Fox News. “Why would you let somebody that’s at zero or at one or two or three be popping you with questions?”

But there are risks for Trump in sitting out the debate. It would allow his competitors a chance at the spotlight without the former president dominating the proceedings, and candidates would be able to take free swings at Trump without fear of an immediate counterpunch.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, said Wednesday she’s made the case directly to Trump that he should participate in the first debate, which is sponsored by the party and will air on Fox News.

While it’s in the party’s interest to have Trump on stage, both because he’s the front-runner and because it would boost ratings, McDaniel argued there are also short- and long-term benefits for the former president himself.

“One, short-term, you want to win the nomination. You’ve got to get in front of those primary voters,” McDaniel said on Fox News. “But for me, it’s another part of it, which is if you end up getting the nomination for any of these candidates, this is an audience of 20 million people plus.”