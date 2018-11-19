Counting the cost of Thanksgiving Video

It's looking like a delightful part of Thanksgiving this year will be served up long before sitting down to the meal.

The average price of Thanksgiving dinner this year will be the lowest since 2010.

The American Farm Bureau estimates that cost at $48.90, a 22 cent decrease from last year.

Farm Bureau's Dr. John Newton says that's because of a price drop in the menu's most expensive menu: Turkey.

"Turkey supplies remain more than adequate to meet the demand of U.S. consumers right now," he says.

Prices so low that Consumer Reports is suggesting you stock up on frozen turkeys.

"If you have the room, the freezer room, because you can put them and store them for later and at 39 cents a pound or whatever, that's a really good deal," said Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reportrs.