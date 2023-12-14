WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — AAA of Kansas projects around 1.2 million people in Kansas to travel 50 miles or more over the 10-day holiday period of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

That is a 1.3% increase over last year, according to the travel and insurance organization. 1.11 million will be traveling by car, which represents 92% of Kansas travelers.

AAA says that 52,900 are expected to fly, which is an increase of 6.1% over 2022.

“With planes likely to be packed, deals on seats could be few and far between,” says Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. “Those who have flexible schedules have the best bet at picking up a last-minute deal during the holiday season.”

The biggest increase is in the number of people who plan to travel by train, bus, or take a cruise. AAA says that 44,100 people plan to take the train, a bus, or go on a cruise, which is 12.9% more than in 2022.

Inrix, a company that supplies traffic data to AAA and government agencies, says the busiest travel days will be Saturday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 28, and Saturday, December 30. If you plan to travel on those days, they recommend leaving before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

Nationwide, AAA expects 115.2 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That is an increase of 2.2% over 2022, the second busiest since 2019.

AAA has been tracking holiday travel since 2000.